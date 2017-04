BEIRUT At least one Lebanese Hezbollah commander was killed on Sunday when an Israeli helicopter fired two missiles in the Syrian province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Lebanese sources close to Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim militant and political group, is fighting alongside forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against an insurgency. The group also fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)