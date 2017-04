BEIRUT Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah on Friday said Saudi Arabia was "pushing" towards the collapse of ceasefires in Syria, and said its support for groups fighting against President Bashar al-Assad was causing an escalation in violence.

"Saudi is pushing hard towards collapsing of all forms of calm and ceasefires in Syria," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast on the group's Al Manar television.

(Reporting by John Davison and Laila Bassam; Editing by Alison Williams)