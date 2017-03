WASHINGTON The United States condemned two suicide bomb blasts that killed dozens of people in Beirut on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

"The United States will stand firm with the Government of Lebanon as it works to bring those responsible for this attack to justice," the White House's National Security Council said in a statement.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the twin blasts, which killed at least 43 people in a Beirut stronghold of the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah.

