A U.S.-led coalition bomber aircraft flies over the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as it is pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter is seen with an anti-aircraft artillery weapon in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as he is pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stands at the eastern entrance to the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters take position in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters gather at the eastern entrance to the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows the eastern entrance to the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

AMMAN The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, aided by U.S.-led air strikes, have seized most of the town of Tel Abyad from Islamic State militants and pushed them back towards their de facto capital in Raqqa, a monitoring group said on Monday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks Syria's civil war, said a handful of Islamic State fighters and their Arab tribal allies remained in a few pockets inside Tel Abyad near the Turkish border.

While dealing a blow to Islamic State, seizing Tel Abyad would help the YPG link up Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria. Turkey is worried about the risk of separatist sentiment among its own Kurdish minority in the southwest.

The Kurdish thrust into Tel Abyad came from both east and west of the town where it brought troops from Hasaka province in the northeastern part of Syria and from Kobani, northwest of Tel Abyad. But U.S.-led coalition bombing of Islamic State positions in the town played a decisive role in repelling the jihadists.

Tel Abyad, on the frontier with Turkey, has been a main conduit for the militants to smuggle weapons and oil.

The YPG has emerged as a key partner on the ground in Syria for the U.S.-led alliance that has been bombing Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The Kurdish militia's advance into Raqqa province follows a campaign that drove Islamic State out of wide areas of neighbouring Hasaka province.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)