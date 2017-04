KUWAIT Iran's foreign minister urged Gulf Arab countries to join forces with Tehran to fight against extremism and militancy in the Middle East.

"Any threat to one country is a threat to all... No country can solve regional problems without the help of others," Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a news conference in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely)