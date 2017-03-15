Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis stand in front of a destroyed building to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, on a rainy day, south of Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi takes cover as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, on a rainy day, south of Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved inside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq March15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi smokes as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, on a rainy day, south of Mosul, Iraq March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the government offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants was in its final stages.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday night, he warned the insurgents that they must surrender or be killed.

Since launching the offensive on October, government forces have driven IS from eastern Mosul and are now making advances in the western sector.

The city on the Tigris river is the last urban stronghold in Iraq of the militants, who declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria after they captured it in 2014.

"The battle now is in the final stages. Daesh become day after day surrounded inside a tight area and they are in their final days," Abadi said, using an Arab acronym for Islamic State.

He also pledged to treat the families of IS fighters fairly.

"Let me be very clear, we will preserve families of Daesh who are civilians but we will punish the terrorists and bring them to justice if they surrender," he said.

"They are cornered and if they will not surrender they will definitely get killed."Abadi said he would visit Washington next week and meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the war. The United States is providing air and artillery support in the offensive.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Nick Macfie)