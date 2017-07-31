Iraqi diplomat rescued from Kabul embassy during attack - Iraqi foreign ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's chargé d'affaires in the Afghan capital Kabul has been rescued from the premises of the embassy that was targeted on Monday by an attack and has been whisked away to the Egyptian embassy, the Iraqi foreign ministry in Baghdad said.

Afghan security forces were battling gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. They said the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, from where smoke could be seen rising.

The Iraqi foreign ministry said in its statement that attempts were also underway to evacuate two Iraqi staffers from the embassy. It added that two Afghan guards of the embassy were killed in the attack, which has been claimed by Islamic State.