SYDNEY Australia said on Friday it was investigating the death of an Australian security contractor at its embassy in the Iraqi capital, following reports of a shootout.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said security was being maintained at a high level at the embassy after the killing of the 34-year-old man.

Media reports said there was a shooting outside the embassy on Wednesday. A Foreign Office spokeswoman declined to comment.

"I am advised the high level of security is being maintained at the embassy," Bishop said in an emailed statement.

"In light of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the man’s family, the Australian government will not provide further comment at this time."

Three suicide bombings claimed by Islamic State across Baghdad killed at least 80 people on Wednesday, Iraqi police and hospital sources said, in the deadliest attacks in the Iraqi capital this year.

