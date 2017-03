BAGHDAD Nineteen people were killed in two car bombs in Shi'ite parts of western Baghdad on Saturday night, police and medical officials said.

One bomb exploded at a traffic roundabout in the neighbourhood of Kadhimiya, killing 11 people, three of them police officers, officials said. Another 27 were wounded.

In the second attack, a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop in the neighbourhood of Shaoula, killing eight people and wounding 18, a police officer and hospital official said.

