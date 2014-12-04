BAGHDAD A bomb killed two people on Thursday near Baghdad's Green Zone, the central district which houses most government buildings, security and medical sources said.

The bomb struck 200 metres from the edge of zone, they said. In response, security forces closed two nearby bridges that span the Tigris river, linking eastern and western Baghdad.

Bombings are frequent in the Iraqi capital, but mostly strike neighbourhoods some distance from the central district which houses the Iraqi parliament and the U.S. embassy and is a base for many Iraqi politicians.

Sunni militants from Islamic State, which controls much of the north and west of Iraq, regularly target Shi'ite neighbourhoods of Baghdad with car bombs.

