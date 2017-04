BAGHDAD Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb attack that killed 31 people on Sunday in Baghdad's Shi'ite Sadr City district.

In a statement circulated online, Islamic State said that two suicide bombers had carried out the attack, killing and wounding "hundreds of polytheist rejectionists", as the ultra-hardline Sunni group refers to Shi'ite Muslims.

