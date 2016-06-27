Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
BAGHDAD At least 12 people were killed and 32 wounded early on Tuesday when a suicide bomber wearing a vest packed with explosives attacked a mosque in Abu Ghraib, about 25 km (15 miles) west of the Iraqi capital, police and medics said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, the first in or around Baghdad since the government declared victory over Islamic State militants in Falluja, further west, which was seen as a launchpad for such attacks.
Worshippers were gathered at the mosque, in a predominantly Sunni Muslim area, for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan during which the ultra-hardline militants have called on supporters to step up attacks.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.