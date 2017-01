CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed more than 15 people at a wedding party near the southern Shi'ite city of Kerbala, the militants' Amaq news agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Dozens were killed and wounded after four fighters from the Islamic State attacked a gathering of Shi'ites in Ain al-Tamr, south west of Kerbala," the statement said.

