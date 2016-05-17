Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
BAGHDAD A third bomb hit Baghdad on Tuesday, killing 19 people and wounding 15 in a market in the predominately Shi'ite Muslim district of Sadr City, police and medical sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the police sources said was conducted by a suicide bomber driving a car.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.