CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for a truck bomb attack at a crowded marketplace in the Baghdad district of Sadr City which killed at least 76 people and wounded more than 200 others.

In a statement posted online, the Sunni Muslim militant group said it had targeted the army and militia fighters in the Shi'ite neighbourhood.

