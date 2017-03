U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday a new U.S. plan to send additional personnel to train Iraqi forces was a "step in the right direction" but not a sufficient strategy to defeat Islamic State militants.

"It's clear that our training mission alone has not been enough," Boehner said. The plan would expand the 3,100-person U.S. contingent of trainers and advisers in Iraq and would involve opening a new military base there.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)