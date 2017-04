BAGHDAD At least 17 people were killed in Baghdad on Sunday when two bombs went off at a crowded market selling mobile phones in the mainly Shi'ite Muslim district of Sadr City, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Islamic State militants regularly claim attacks on Shi'ite targets in the capital.

Police said the death toll could rise.

