Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
Iraqi police detained an 11-year-old boy near a Shi'ite mosque in Kirkuk city on Sunday (August 21) after removing a suicide vest from him.
Kurdish TV channel Kurdistan 24 showed footage of two policemen holding the shirtless boy, while a third officer stripped the explosive belt off his body.
Kiruk's police chief Brigadier Khatab Omar said that the boy was carrying two kilograms of TNT explosive materials. He said the boy had entered the city five to six days ago.
The capture of the boy followed a deadly attack at a wedding party early on Sunday in the Turkish city of Gaziantep., which the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said was carried out by a child between the ages of 12 and 14.
Erdogan said Islamic State was the likely perpetrator of the attack.
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported.