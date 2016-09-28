FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on National Security Challenges and Ongoing Military Operations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The United States will send about 600 more troops to Iraq to help Iraqi forces retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

The troops will train and advise Iraqi forces, provide logistics support, and help in intelligence efforts, Carter told reporters while travelling in New Mexico.

A senior U.S. defence official said the exact number of new troops would be 615, and that they would be joining the effort "in the coming weeks."

