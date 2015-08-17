AMSTERDAM The international chemical weapons watchdog said on Monday it was concerned by reports of possible use of chemical weapons by Islamic State fighters against Kurdish forces in Iraq and would examine any specific evidence it receives.

On Friday, Kurdish authorities said their Peshmerga forces were hit by a chemical attack last week near Erbil, the third such attack in the region this year.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it had approached the Iraqi government for more information.

In a statement, OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said the body would also examine any "pertinent information" provided by other states.

Iraq is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention the OPCW oversees. The treaty forbids the use of chemical weapons and the use of any chemical as a weapon of war.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Sterling and Robin Pomeroy)