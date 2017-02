Iraqi soldiers fire a mortar toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Monday the launching of a military operation to retake the Islamic State stronghold of Falluja.

"Zero hour for the liberation of Falluja has arrived. The moment of great victory has drawn near and Daesh has no choice but to flee," he said on his official Twitter feed, using an Arabic acronym for the jihadist group.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Chris Reese)