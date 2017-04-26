BAGHDAD Iraqi paramilitary units dislodged Islamic State from Hatra on Wednesday, driving the militants from an ancient city they damaged during their three-year rule, according to an Iraqi military spokesman.

The extent of the damage was not disclosed, but Islamic State released a video in 2015 showing their destruction of monuments in Hatra.

They were driven out by Popular Mobilisation, a coalition of mostly Iranian-trained groups of Shi'ite volunteers formed in 2014 after Islamic State, a hardline Sunni group, overran a third of Iraq.

It operates with the approval of Iraq's Shi'ite-led government, in coordination with the regular armed forces.

Hatra, a city that flourished in the first century AD, lies south of Mosul, where Islamic State has been fighting against a U.S.-backed offensive since October.

