WASHINGTON The U.S. government is aware of reports that three U.S. citizens have gone missing in Iraq and is working with Iraqi authorities to find them, a U.S. State Department official said on Sunday.

"We are aware of reports that American citizens are missing in Iraq," the State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said when asked about pan-Arab news channel Al Arabiya's report that three U.S. citizens were said to have been kidnapped in Baghdad. "We are working with the full cooperation of the Iraqi authorities to locate and recover the individuals."

