FTSE firms as Carillion gets crushed
LONDON Britain's top share index held firm on Monday as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday "victory" over Islamic State in the city of Mosul, his office said.
"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory," said a statement from his office.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
ZURICH Swiss bank UBS is weighing up whether to move banking jobs in London to Frankfurt, Madrid or Amsterdam to cope with Britain's planned departure from the European Union, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in an interview with CNBC.
Google has ramped up its legal firepower as it prepares to do battle with EU antitrust regulators after a landmark 2.4-billion-euro (2 billion pounds) fine and the possibility of a second record sanction before the end of the year.