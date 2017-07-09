Members of the Emergency Response Division are seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

MOSUL, Iraq Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday "victory" over Islamic State in the city of Mosul, his office said.

"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory," said a statement from his office.

