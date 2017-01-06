Children play during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises from a mortar shell attack during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi army members ride in a military vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the village of Argoob, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Military vehicles of the Iraqi rapid response forces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A military vehicle of the Iraqi special forces is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi rapid response forces run across a street during battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

BAGHDAD Elite Iraqi troops advanced against Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul in their first night-time raid in the city, a spokesman said on Friday, in a U.S.-backed operation which officials say is gaining momentum.

Counter-terrorism service (CTS) forces pushed across a tributary of the Tigris river shortly after midnight and drove back Islamic State fighters in the Muthanna district, CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan said.

"We used special equipment and had the element of surprise - the enemy did not expect us to mount a night offensive because all previous offensives were during the day," he said.

U.S. coalition warplanes carried out 19 air strikes in support of the assault, which killed dozens of militants, he said.

A second phase of the nearly 12-week campaign to drive Islamic State out of its last major city stronghold in Iraq began last Thursday. The Mosul offensive is the biggest in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

A 100,000-strong U.S.-backed alliance of government and Kurdish security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia quickly overran Islamic State in villages and towns surrounding the city but fierce resistance has slowed advances into the city.

The jihadists, who are deploying snipers and suicide car bombers and using civilians as human shields, are still in full control of Mosul west of the Tigris.

(Reporting by Saif Hameed Writing by John Davison; Editing by Louise Ireland)