BAGHDAD At least 10 people were killed and 33 wounded on Friday, in a series of suicide bombings that hit Baghdad and parts of Mosul recently recaptured from Islamic State, medical and security sources said.

The militant group, which still controls significant parts of Iraq and Syria, claimed the attacks in online statements.

A man blew himself up inside the Sayidati al-Jamila ("My Fair Lady") restaurant at lunchtime in eastern Mosul, killing at least four people and wounding 15.

A suicide car-bomb killed a soldier and wounded four others in the eastern side of the city, which U.S.-backed Iraqi forces took from Islamic State last month.

A car bomb parked in the Ilam district of southern Baghdad blew up killing five and wounding 14.

The offensive to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq, began in October but paused last month after Iraqi forces took all the districts lying east of the Tigris river that bisects the city.

Friday's attacks in Mosul are the second major incident in those districts. A triple car bombing killed at least 23 people in the eastern suburb of Kokjali on Dec. 22.

