FILE PHOTO - Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) addresses a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the next steps in the campaign against Islamic State during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said.

Obama "welcomed continued dialogue between Turkey and Iraq to determine the appropriate level and form of Turkey's participation in the Counter-ISIL Coalition's efforts in Iraq, and both leaders affirmed their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq," the White House said in a statement, referring to the jihadist group by an acronym.

