WASHINGTON The Pentagon expressed confidence on Monday that Iraqi forces, with support of U.S.-led airstrikes, would ultimately reclaim Ramadi from Islamic State and played down any implications of the "setback" on U.S. military strategy.

"To read too much into this single fight is simply a mistake," said Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman.

"What this means for our strategy, what this means for today, is simply that we, meaning the coalition and our Iraqi partners, now have to go back and retake Ramadi."

Warren also said there was room for Shi'ite militia in a future operation to retake Ramadi, as long as those fighters were under Iraqi government control.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)