BAGHDAD Iraq's military said on Friday authorities had regained "complete control over the riots" after security forces opened fire on protesters who stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, according to a flash on state television.

"Infiltrators exploited our forces' preoccupation with preparations for the Falluja battle to infiltrate state institutions and cause chaos," a statement from the Joint Operations Command said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Catherine Evans)