BAGHDAD Iraq's military imposed a curfew on Baghdad "until further notice", state television said in a news flash, after security forces opened fire on protesters who had entered the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Witnesses said dozens of people were injured in the clashes. The protesters included supporters of powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and people from other groups who are displeased with the government's failure to approve anti-corruption reforms and provide security.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Stephen Kalin)