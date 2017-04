Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim leader Moqtada al-Sadr sits inside his tent during his sit-in inside the heavily guarded Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

BAGHDAD Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Thursday told supporters to end a sit-in at the gates of Baghdad's fortified Green Zone after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi presented a new cabinet lineup aimed at fighting corruption.

In a televised speech, Sadr described Abadi's proposed cabinet lineup as "courageous" and called on his supporters to withdraw from around the district that houses government offices and the parliament where they have been camping out for about two weeks.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)