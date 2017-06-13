After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
BAGHDAD Iraq is opposed to the isolation of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab neighbours because it hurts ordinary citizens, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.
Abadi is due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for talks with Saudi King Salman.
"Regimes are not affected by the blockade; the blockade hurts people," Abadi told reporters in Baghdad.
Last week, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries severed diplomatic and trade links with Qatar, which denies their accusations of backing Islamist militants and being allied with Iran.
Abadi said he would seek clarification from Saudi Arabia about the accusations made against Qatar.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.