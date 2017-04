ERBIL, Iraq A senior Islamic State member and two of his aides were killed south of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Monday in a helicopter raid by U.S. special forces and Kurdish counter-terrorism forces, the Kurdish regional security council said.

A statement identified the leader as Suleiman Abd Shabib al-Jabouri, also known as Abu Saif, and said he was a member of the militant group's war council.

In a separate operation a day earlier, witnesses and Kurdish security sources said troops from a U.S.-led coalition landed a helicopter north of Mosul and seized at least one Islamic State member from a vehicle.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Stephen Kalin)