Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi dismissed his cabinet secretary and his aides on Wednesday as part of a push to cut "unnecessary government jobs", an official in his media office said.
Abadi launched this week the biggest overhaul of the country's political system since the end of U.S. military occupation, enacting a package of measures to eliminate a layer of senior government posts, scrap sectarian and party quotas for state positions, and reopen corruption investigations.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.