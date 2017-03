BAGHDAD Iraq's council of ministers on Sunday approved a package of reform measures, including cancelling the positions of vice president and deputy prime minister, spokesman Saad al-Hadithi told Reuters.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi proposed the initiative on Sunday as part of a push to improve state finances and reduce corruption. The measures also require parliamentary approval.

