BAGHDAD Iraqi President Fouad Massoum on Wednesday endorsed amending the constitution, responding to protesters' demands to reform a system of government mired in corruption and mismanagement.

"We agree for the need to amend the constitution but we must not differ on the value and importance of the document which the people voted for," Massoum said, according to a text of his speech due to be broadcast on local television.

He did not mention specific amendments. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who launched a major reform campaign this month, has also said he might seek to revise the constitution.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)