BAGHDAD United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq Lise Grande says she fears for the safety of families fleeing fighting between Iraqi government forces and Islamic State militants near the city of Hit, 130 km (80 miles) west of Baghdad.

"The U.N. doesn’t have full access and we are very worried that some of the families who are escaping are in areas very close to the front lines," Grande said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition to the nearly 1 million Iraqis displaced since a civil war in 2006-2007, the United Nations says more than 3.3 million have been displaced since 2014, when Islamic State militants took control of vast swathes of northern and western Iraq.

(This 17 March 2016 story was refiled to correct attribution to U.N. coordinator, not UNHCR, in headline and body of the story)

