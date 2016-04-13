'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
BAGHDAD Iraq's parliamentary speaker Salim al-Jabouri may dissolve the assembly as the country struggles to overcome a political crisis, state TV said.
The channel cited an unidentified spokesman for Jabouri.
The announcement came after a chaotic parliamentary session in which lawmakers scuffled over a plan to overhaul the government that aims to tackle graft.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.