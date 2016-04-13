Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri speaks during a news conference at the parliament building in Baghdad April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

BAGHDAD Iraq's parliamentary speaker Salim al-Jabouri may dissolve the assembly as the country struggles to overcome a political crisis, state TV said.

The channel cited an unidentified spokesman for Jabouri.

The announcement came after a chaotic parliamentary session in which lawmakers scuffled over a plan to overhaul the government that aims to tackle graft.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Saif Hameed; editing by John Stonestreet)