WASHINGTON The United States wishes its Gulf allies would do more to combat the Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday, in remarks before a Senate hearing that suggested U.S. frustration with their commitment so far.

"I, too, wish that particularly the Sunni Arab nations of the Gulf would do more," Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torabi; editing by David Alexander)