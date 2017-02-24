BEIRUT A source close to Syria's foreign ministry said on Friday that an Iraqi air raid against Islamic State on Syrian territory had been carried out in "complete coordination" with the Damascus government.

The source, speaking to Reuters, did not elaborate.

Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Friday he had ordered the Iraqi air force to strike Islamic State positions inside Syria, and that the operation had been carried out with "amazing success."

