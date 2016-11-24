May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BAGHDAD U.S. troops celebrated Thanksgiving at an Iraqi army base in Qayyara, some 60 km (38 miles) south of Mosul, where a U.S.-led coalition is helping Iraqi forces battle Islamic State.
Dozens of soldiers lined up, rifles slung over their shoulders and heads bowed, as one member recited a Thanksgiving prayer.
Around 5,000 soldiers are currently in northern Iraq, assisting and advising Iraqi forces participating in the offensive to recapture Mosul from Islamic State.
"I want to tell my family now to be thankful that all these people out here and be thankful for being alive... That's all," said Joe Hamilton one of the soldiers at the base.
Roast turkey, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, was served to the soldiers who cheered and clapped as they stood in a single file waiting for their meal.
"It's my first time away from home, definitely it's a little bit hard, but I'll be able to call my family on Facetime later then I'll be able to share the holiday with them that way," said Amanda Harrison of the 2nd Brigade.
(Writing by Saif Hameed; editing by Patrick Markey and Toby Chopra)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.