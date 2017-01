BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday relations with northern neighbour Turkey could "not move forward one step" without a withdrawal of Turkish forces from a camp in northern Iraq, state television reported.

Turkish forces have been stationed at Bashiqa camp near Mosul since before the start of an offensive against Islamic State.

(Reporting by John Davison and Saif Hameed; Editing by Dominic Evans)