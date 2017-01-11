May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
ANKARA Turkey will discuss with Iraq the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp near Mosul after the area is cleared of Islamic State, and the matter will be resolved in a friendly manner, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Wednesday.
"Turkey respects Iraq's territorial integrity and unity, and the presence of our troops in Bashiqa is not a choice but a necessity," Isik told reporters in Kirikkale, a city east of the capital Ankara, in comments broadcast live.
He said Turkish troops in Iraq had carried out a successful mission and killed more than 700 Islamic State militants.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.