ANKARA Islamic State militants attacked the Bashiqa military base in northern Iraq on Tuesday and Turkish troops stationed there retaliated, military sources said.

Turkey deployed soldiers to northern Iraq in December, citing heightened security risks near Bashiqa, where its soldiers have been training an Iraqi militia to fight Islamic State militants. Baghdad objected to the deployment.

The military sources said the Turkish army hit Islamic State targets from north of the camp after the attack.

The clash with Islamic State comes after a suspected member of the radical militant group blew himself up on Istanbul's most popular shopping street on Saturday, killing four people and wounding dozens more.

The government also blames Islamic State for a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 German tourists in Istanbul in January. Islamic State has claimed neither Istanbul attack.

Turkey, a NATO-member and part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, has targeted the militant group's positions around Bashiqa in the past.

Separately, Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq said it had launched a four-man suicide raid on what it said was an "American military base" in Makhmur, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant activity online.

