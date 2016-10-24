ANKARA Turkish artillery is lending support to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters battling Islamic State militants near the Bashiqa camp in Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Sunday.

"The Peshmerga have mobilised to cleanse the Bashiqa region from Daesh. They asked for help from our soldiers at the Bashiqa base. So we are helping the tanks with our artillery there," CNN Turk quoted him as saying.

Kurdish fighters said they had taken the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Islamic State on Sunday as coalition forces pressed their offensive against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq.

Turkey has troops at the base in Bashiqa, north of Mosul, where they have been helping to train Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga and Sunni fighters.

