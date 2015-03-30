United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during the opening meeting of the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon arrived in Baghdad on Monday for meetings with Iraq's leaders, a UN official confirmed.

"The secretary general will meet Iraqi leaders to discuss the political and security developments in the country," the official said, who was not authorized to speak about the UN chief's visit. Ban was last in Iraq in August.

The secretary general's visit comes as Iraq remains mired in war with the militant group Islamic State, which occupies nearly one-third of the country.

Ban attended the weekend Arab League summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, where attention focused on the protracted conflict in Yemen.

