WASHINGTON The U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State is unable to determine at this time whether Iraqi security forces have cleared Ramadi's government centre, a U.S. defence official said on Sunday.

The Iraqi military on Sunday said Iraqi forces had recaptured the last Islamic State hotbed in the city of Ramadi, which fell to Islamic State militants in May.

"We are unable to confirm at this time whether or not they have cleared the government centre," a U.S. military official said, on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)