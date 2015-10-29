IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The United States urged the Iraqi government to increase security at a camp near Baghdad airport holding Iranian dissidents after an attack on the facility on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
Kerry also called on Iraqi officials to find those responsible for the attack and hold them accountable.
"We are consulting with the government of Iraq to ascertain the full extent of this unprovoked attack," Kerry said.
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.