WASHINGTON The United States urged the Iraqi government to increase security at a camp near Baghdad airport holding Iranian dissidents after an attack on the facility on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

Kerry also called on Iraqi officials to find those responsible for the attack and hold them accountable.

"We are consulting with the government of Iraq to ascertain the full extent of this unprovoked attack," Kerry said.

