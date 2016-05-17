WASHINGTON The White House strongly condemned on Tuesday the latest string of attacks in Baghdad by Islamic State, which it said specifically targeted civilians.

"This string of attacks by ISIL is the latest reminder of the danger that this group poses to all Iraqis, and the importance of Iraqi leaders from all communities working together against a common enemy," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, using an acronym for Islamic State.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Bernard Orr)