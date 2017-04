BAGHDAD Islamic State said on Thursday it carried out the suicide car bomb attacks near Ramadi, capital of Iraq's western Anbar province, which had killed at least five people, including two senior military commanders.

In a statement distributed online by supporters, the radical Islamist group said it had targeted a main military headquarters, killing the deputy commander of Anbar Operations Command and the head of the 10th army division.

(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Dominic Evans)